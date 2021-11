LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday reported 44,917 further cases of COVID-19 and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

On Sunday, 40,004 cases and 61 deaths were reported.

Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by William Schomberg

