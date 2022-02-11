1 minute read
UK reports 58,899 new covid-19 cases, 193 additional deaths
LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain reported 58,899 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Friday, according to government data.
The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 28.7% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 22.5%.
Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
