UK reports 58,899 new covid-19 cases, 193 additional deaths

A sign is seen outside St James's University Hospital, where a temporary Coronavirus "surge hub" will be set up, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Leeds, Britain, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain reported 58,899 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Friday, according to government data.

The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 28.7% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 22.5%.

Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

