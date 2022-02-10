1 minute read
UK reports 66,638 new COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain reported 66,638 new COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday, government data showed.
Case numbers in the last seven days have fallen 25% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 20% on the same measure.
Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James
