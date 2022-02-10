UK reports 66,638 new COVID-19 cases, 206 deaths

A person wearing a protective face mask waits at a bus stop, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain reported 66,638 new COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday, government data showed.

Case numbers in the last seven days have fallen 25% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 20% on the same measure.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James

