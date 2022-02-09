1 minute read
UK reports 68,214 COVID cases, 276 deaths
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 68,214 new COVID-19 cases and 276 deaths in its daily official data on Wednesday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.
In the last seven days, infection numbers were down 23% and deaths were down 16% on the week before.
Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.