UK reports 68,214 COVID cases, 276 deaths

A healthcare worker collects a swab for a PCR test against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 26, 2021. REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 68,214 new COVID-19 cases and 276 deaths in its daily official data on Wednesday, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.

In the last seven days, infection numbers were down 23% and deaths were down 16% on the week before.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.