Skip to main content

United KingdomUK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections

Reuters
1 minute read

Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain reported seven new coronavirus deaths and a further 1,907 infections on Saturday, taking the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to 127,524, according to daily government figures.

The number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine rose to 34.346 million from 34.216 million reported the day before.

The number of new infections in the past week is 10.9% lower than the week before at 15,360.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · April 30, 2021 · 11:38 PM UTCBritain's NHS Test and Trace reducing size of contact tracing workforce

Britain's NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace system is reducing the size of its contact tracing workforce after a decline in coronavirus cases in the country.

United KingdomUK ex-police officer jailed for belonging to neo-Nazi group
United KingdomBarclays, BNP Paribas see equities bonanza outweigh fixed income slide
United KingdomBeckham and Dench help to launch Captain Tom fundraising drive
United KingdomUK’s Truss expects Airbus-Boeing row to be resolved by July