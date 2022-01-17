UK reports 84,429 new COVID-19 cases, 85 further deaths

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain reported 84,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 85 deaths within 28-days of a positive test.

That compares with 75,031 news cases and 91 deaths on Sunday. The figures initially reported for Sunday were lower as data from Scotland was not included due to a technical issue but the government said the missing data had now been retrospectively added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.