UK reports 84,429 new COVID-19 cases, 85 further deaths

1 minute read

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a closed shop, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Preston, Britain, January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain reported 84,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 85 deaths within 28-days of a positive test.

That compares with 75,031 news cases and 91 deaths on Sunday. The figures initially reported for Sunday were lower as data from Scotland was not included due to a technical issue but the government said the missing data had now been retrospectively added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

