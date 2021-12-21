UK reports 90,629 new COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain reported 90,629 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and total cases in the seven days to Dec. 21 were 63% higher than in the previous seven-day period.

The daily number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 172, according to official data released by the government.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.