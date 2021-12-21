Skip to main content
UK reports 90,629 new COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

Healthcare volunteers administer vaccines at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain reported 90,629 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and total cases in the seven days to Dec. 21 were 63% higher than in the previous seven-day period.

The daily number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 172, according to official data released by the government.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by David Milliken

