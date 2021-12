An illuminated sign shows a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pop-up vaccination centre at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain reported 91,743 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second highest figure since the start of the pandemic, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 44.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Kevin Liffey

