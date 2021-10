Passengers wear masks whilst travelling on the London Underground train system, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain reported 49,139 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 179 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 17% compared to the week before.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.