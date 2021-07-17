Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK reports another 6-month high in daily COVID cases

People wearing protective face masks walk along a platform at King's Cross Station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday reported 54,674 new COVID-19 cases, a rise on the 51,870 new cases reported on the previous day to post a fresh highest daily total in six months.

The daily totals for each of the last four days have been the highest since Jan. 15 when 55,761 cases were recorded.

Britain reported 41 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from the 49 recorded on Friday.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

