Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK reports biggest daily rise in COVID cases since April 27

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain reported 11 new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday and a further 2,657 cases of the disease, up from 2,284 new cases the day before and the biggest daily increase since April 27.

Government data showed that 184,210 people had received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, taking the total number of people who had received at least one dose to 35.907 million, equivalent to 68.2% of the adult population.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:04 AM UTCUK job ads climb, consumers spend more as COVID restrictions ease

Online job adverts are on the rise in Britain, pushed up by the reopening of pubs and restaurants and other hospitality firms, and consumers are spending more money on dining out and on travel plans, data published on Thursday showed.

United KingdomUK anxious about Indian variant, PM Johnson says
United KingdomCity of London says access to EU markets not on the cards
United KingdomBurberry, commodity stocks drag FTSE 100 to over 5-week low; inflation worries linger
United KingdomLondon is open: Michelin chef Smyth hails survival of toughest year