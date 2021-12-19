UK reports a further 12,133 confirmed Omicron cases in 24 hours

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported more than 12,000 further confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the latest daily figures provided by health authorities on Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Twitter there had been an additional 12,133 confirmed cases of Omicron over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 37,101.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.