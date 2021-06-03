Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK reports highest share of businesses open since June 2020

Reuters
1 minute read

The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The proportion of British businesses that were open in the first half of May rose to its highest since June 2020 at 87%, up from 83% in the previous two-week period, as COVID restrictions lifted, official figures showed on Thursday.

The proportion of employees on furlough sank to 8%, equivalent to 2.1 million workers and the lowest since October, in line with an earlier provisional estimate.

"The scheme is naturally winding down as people get back to work and take advantage of the opportunities out there in the jobs market," finance minister Rishi Sunak said after the data was released.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:41 AM UTCUK to see 'eye-popping' growth after services PMI hits 24-year high

Britain's services sector recorded the biggest jump in activity in 24 years last month, after pubs and restaurants were allowed to resume serving customers indoors following months of lockdown, according to a closely watched business survey.

United KingdomUK reports highest share of businesses open since June 2020
United KingdomUK petrol sales hit pre-pandemic levels
United KingdomEXCLUSIVE UK’s Sunak says U.S. plan to break global tax deadlock could work
United KingdomUK, Australia hold further talks in bid to strike trade deal within weeks