UK reports more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases

A pharmacist prepares the COVID-19 inoculation at Regent Pharmacy in Northampton, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain reported 52,009 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily amount since July 17, and 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 18% compared to the week before. Deaths have not risen as quickly, but the seven-day total is still up 11%.

Britain's Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt the rising wave of infection, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers. read more

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

