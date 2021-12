Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 17, 2021 General view of fans and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination certificate signage outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Morgan Sette

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain reported a new high of 93,045 COVID-19 infections on Friday, breaking the record set on Thursday of 88,376 cases.

The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 111 versus 146 on Thursday, government data showed.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

