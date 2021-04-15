Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK reports slight rise in daily COVID cases to 2,672

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Britain reported 2,672 new COVID cases on Thursday, government data showed, up slightly from 2,491 on Wednesday but taking the fall over the last seven days to almost 7% compared with a week earlier.

A further 30 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, meaning there were 211 deaths between April 9 and 15, a fall of 2.3% compared with the previous seven days.

A total of 32.44 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by April 14 and 8.51 million people had received a second dose.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:38 AM UTCCity of London Brexit hit worse than expected, says study

Over 400 financial firms in Britain have shifted activities, staff and a combined trillion pounds ($1.4 trillion) in assets to hubs in the European Union due to Brexit, with more pain to come, a study from New Financial think tank said on Friday.

United KingdomBritain has no plans to halt rapid COVID-19 testing -health ministry
United KingdomCity of London calls for 'paradigm shift' in tech at banks
United KingdomGhislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors
United KingdomScottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023