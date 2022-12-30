UK to require COVID-19 negative tests for arrivals from China - reports

[1/2] A passenger stands next to a COVID-19 testing centre sign in the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls















Dec 30 (Reuters) - Passengers arriving in Britain from China will require a negative test for COVID-19 after a surge in infections in China, British media outlets reported.

The Times and The Telegraph reported on Friday that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weighed in to take the step.

The BBC reported that the UK government is set to announce the China arrival policy, without providing a specific time.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











