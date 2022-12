[1/2] Passengers walk through the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls















Dec 30 (Reuters) - The UK said on Friday that passengers arriving to England from China from Jan. 5 will need to show a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test, taken no more than two days prior to departure, according to a statement.

