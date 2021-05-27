UK restaurant bookings soar as indoor dining restarts

People dine inside a restaurant, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chinatown, London, Britain, 18 May 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British diners flocked to restaurants over the past week after lockdown restrictions lifted across most of the United Kingdom, and the number of furloughed workers fell to its lowest since the start of the year, weekly official data showed.

Restaurant bookings in the week to May 24 were 32% higher than their level two years earlier, before the pandemic, according to data from booking website OpenTable produced for the Office for National Statistics.

This was an increase of 59 percentage points from the previous week, which only included the first day when restaurants reopened for indoor dining in England.

The proportion of employees on furlough fell to 8% for the period May 3-16, down from 10% in the previous two-week period.

