UK restaurants report drop in diners over past week

People sit at an outside restaurant area, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, at Covent Garden in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British restaurants reported the lowest number of diners last week since COVID-19 restrictions eased in May, amid a surge in numbers of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, data showed on Thursday.

The average number of seated diners in the week to Dec. 13 was 102% of its level in the equivalent week of 2019, down by 3 percentage points on a week earlier, according to weekly data from OpenTable published by the Office for National Statistics.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.