Macro Matters
UK restaurants report drop in diners over past week
1 minute read
1/2
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British restaurants reported the lowest number of diners last week since COVID-19 restrictions eased in May, amid a surge in numbers of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, data showed on Thursday.
The average number of seated diners in the week to Dec. 13 was 102% of its level in the equivalent week of 2019, down by 3 percentage points on a week earlier, according to weekly data from OpenTable published by the Office for National Statistics.
Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.