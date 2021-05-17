Skip to main content

United KingdomUK retail calls for urgent talks with govt, EU over N.Ireland food checks

Britain's retail industry lobby group on Monday called for urgent talks between the major supermarket groups it represents and European Union and British officials to discuss proposed new post-Brexit Irish Sea border checks for food products.

The BBC reported on Monday that Britain is proposing to phase in new Irish Sea border checks on food products in four stages from October.

"We have always argued for a long term pragmatic approach to checks and paperwork on food moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland; one that recognises the need for EU import controls but does not add unnecessary bureaucracy and costs, reducing choice for Northern Ireland consumers," Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said.

"EU and UK officials should urgently sit down with the major supermarkets to understand the issues and agree robust and practical controls which work for households across NI."

