UK retail stocks rally on government's household support package
LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Shares in British retailers rallied on Thursday on hopes that a new 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills will encourage them to keep spending.
Britain announced a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits alongside the package of household support. read more
That sparked a rally in retail stocks that have been battered in recent months over the feared repercussions of the cost-of-living crisis.
Shares in Ocado (OCDO.L) were up 11.2% at 1339 GMT, while Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) was 8.5% higher, B&M (BMEB.L) had added 7.4%, Next (NXT.L) was up 6.6% and Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) had risen 3.9%.
British consumers are still facing the biggest squeeze on disposable income since at least the 1950s, with inflation at 9% and set to climb further.
On Wednesday, M&S said Britons would not feel the full force of the cost of living crisis until the autumn. Despite Thursday's rally, M&S shares are still down 35% this year.
