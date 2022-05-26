UK retail stocks rally on government's household support package

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Shares in British retailers rallied on Thursday on hopes that a new 15 billion pound ($19 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills will encourage them to keep spending.

Britain announced a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits alongside the package of household support. read more

That sparked a rally in retail stocks that have been battered in recent months over the feared repercussions of the cost-of-living crisis.

Shares in Ocado (OCDO.L) were up 11.2% at 1339 GMT, while Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) was 8.5% higher, B&M (BMEB.L) had added 7.4%, Next (NXT.L) was up 6.6% and Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF.L) had risen 3.9%.

British consumers are still facing the biggest squeeze on disposable income since at least the 1950s, with inflation at 9% and set to climb further.

On Wednesday, M&S said Britons would not feel the full force of the cost of living crisis until the autumn. Despite Thursday's rally, M&S shares are still down 35% this year.

