UK retailers report disappointing January sales - CBI

A man carries a Union Jack themed shopping bag as he walks along an empty shopping street in Blackpool, Britain, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British retailers reported a better January for sales than this time last year, when COVID-19 lockdowns kept shoppers at home, but they still judged it as a disappointing rebound, a survey showed on Thursday.

A net balance of +28% of retailers reported an increase in sales this month compared with January 2021, the Confederation of British Industry said, up from +8% in December.

But almost a third of retailers said sales turned out poorly for the time of year, compared with fewer than a tenth who said they were strong.

"It was not surprising that retail sales dropped back below seasonal norms in January, given the spread of Omicron, the reintroduction of restrictions late last year and increased consumer caution," said Ben Jones, lead economist at the CBI.

The survey was conducted between Dec. 22 and Jan. 18 and was based on replies from 42 retail chains.

