UK to reveal stealth tax raid on pensions later this month -The Telegraph















Nov 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt plan to reveal a stealth tax raid on pensions later this month, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

The pension lifetime allowance is set to be frozen for two more years, with a rise in line with prices delayed from 2025 to 2027, the newspaper said, without citing sources.

