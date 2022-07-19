UK review recommends overhaul to company fundraisings

A view of the London skyline shows the City of London financial district, seen from St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain February 25, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - There should be no need for a prospectus for most fundraisings by companies on markets, a government-backed review said on Tuesday as part of Britain's efforts to make its financial sector more globally attractive.

The review by Freshfields lawyer Mark Austin said that materially raising the threshold at which a prospectus should be required for an admission to trading on markets would speed up fundraising for companies.

