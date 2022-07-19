1 minute read
UK review recommends overhaul to company fundraisings
LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - There should be no need for a prospectus for most fundraisings by companies on markets, a government-backed review said on Tuesday as part of Britain's efforts to make its financial sector more globally attractive.
The review by Freshfields lawyer Mark Austin said that materially raising the threshold at which a prospectus should be required for an admission to trading on markets would speed up fundraising for companies.
Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jon Boyle
