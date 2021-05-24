Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK reviews tariffs on U.S. imports amid metal trade impasse

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Trade Minister Liz Truss walks after the ceremony of State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in London, Britain, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain said on Monday it had launched a review of its tariffs levied against imports from the United States in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium.

The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump introduced 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, prompting retaliatory measures from the European Union that Britain kept when it left the bloc's economic system this year.

"The UK will do whatever is necessary to protect our steel industry against illegal tariffs that could undermine British industry and damage our businesses," British trade minister Liz Truss said in a statement, adding that she wanted to deescalate the dispute.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · May 23, 2021 · 11:20 PM UTCEngland pilots new support initiatives to boost self-isolating in higher COVID areas

New support initiatives will be piloted in nine areas of England with higher COVID rates, including from variants, as part of government efforts to boost testing and self-isolation, the health ministry said on Monday.

United KingdomBritish PM's former top adviser says early COVID-19 plan was a "disaster"
United KingdomUK government awards 167 mln stg funding for clean technology projects
United KingdomBritain's Prime Minister Johnson to wed fiancee Symonds next summer – The Sun
United KingdomBritish employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19