UK royals to thank military staff involved in queen's funeral - Buckingham Palace

Procession on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. The UK Armed Forces have played a part in the procession for Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral and committal service today, in London and Windsor. Marking the end to 10 days of proceedings, service personnel representing a variety of regiments, ships and air stations that held a special relationship with Her Majesty The Queen took part in the funeral processions in London and Windsor. Around 4,000 regular and reserve soldiers, sailors, marines and aviators, as well as musicians from Armed Forces bands, took part in the proceedings today. This included over 3,000 military personnel in central London, with 1,650 personnel forming part of the procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey and procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. In Windsor, over 1,000 military personnel were involved in ceremonial activity, including 410 taking part in the procession from Albert Road, Windsor, to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Rupert Frere/Pool via REUTERS/

