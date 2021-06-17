Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK and Russian foreign ministers discuss differences

1 minute read
1/2

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov spoke on Thursday and discussed areas of disagreement, as well as broader challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change, Britain's foreign ministry said.

"They discussed a number of issues where the UK and Russia profoundly differ, but also key global challenges such as international security, COVID-19, and climate change ahead of COP26," the British foreign ministry said in a statement.

A Group of Seven leaders' meeting chaired by Britain on Sunday demanded that Moscow "stop its destabilising behaviour and malign activities" and conduct an investigation into the use of chemical weapons on Russian soil. read more

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:47 PM UTCBritain, pressed by airlines, may ease rules for vaccinated travellers

Britain is considering easing travel rules for double vaccinated people, a move that would placate airlines which have launched legal action against the government's curbs on trips abroad.

United KingdomAfter EU, Britain and U.S. reach truce in aircraft trade dispute
United KingdomRyanair sues UK over travel curbs to try to rescue summer
United KingdomDUP's Givan becomes new Northern Ireland first minister
United KingdomUK and Russian foreign ministers discuss differences