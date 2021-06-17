UK and Russian foreign ministers discuss differences

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov spoke on Thursday and discussed areas of disagreement, as well as broader challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change, Britain's foreign ministry said.

"They discussed a number of issues where the UK and Russia profoundly differ, but also key global challenges such as international security, COVID-19, and climate change ahead of COP26," the British foreign ministry said in a statement.

A Group of Seven leaders' meeting chaired by Britain on Sunday demanded that Moscow "stop its destabilising behaviour and malign activities" and conduct an investigation into the use of chemical weapons on Russian soil. read more

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Peter Graff

