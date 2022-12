Dec 22 (Reuters) - The British government said on Thursday there have been 94 deaths due to scarlet fever and invasive group Strep A infections across all age groups in England so far this season.

The UK Health Security Agency said there have been 27,486 notifications of scarlet fever from Sept. 12 to Dec. 18.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.