UK says action needed to strengthen governance in British Virgin Islands

Rt. Hon. Amanda Milling, UK Minister for Overseas Territories, meets with community leaders at the Methodist Church in Road Town as a proposal is considered to put the overseas territory of the British Virgin Islands under the rule of London, which came after the arrest of the island's premier in Miami on charges of conspiracy to traffic drugs and launder money, in Road Town, British Virgin Islands May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday action was needed to strengthen the foundations of governance in the British Virgin Islands, following a visit by overseas territories minister Amanda Milling to discuss the findings of a critical report.

"It isn't a question of whether something should be done, it is a question of what should be done, action is needed now to strengthen the foundations of the territory," Milling said in a video on Facebook.

Last week a report into governance in the British overseas territory said it should have its constitution suspended, its elected government dissolved and effectively be ruled from London. read more

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

