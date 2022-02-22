UK says could look to block Russia issuing sovereign debt in London

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain will introduce legislation to prevent Russia from issuing sovereign debt on London's markets if it does not de-escalate tension in Ukraine, the foreign office said in a statement setting out possible future sanctions.

"Should Russia not de-escalate, the UK will shortly introduce legislation which will, amongst other steps, prevent Russia from issuing sovereign debt on UK markets," the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie Maclellan and William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.