UK says could look to block Russia issuing sovereign debt in London
LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain will introduce legislation to prevent Russia from issuing sovereign debt on London's markets if it does not de-escalate tension in Ukraine, the foreign office said in a statement setting out possible future sanctions.
"Should Russia not de-escalate, the UK will shortly introduce legislation which will, amongst other steps, prevent Russia from issuing sovereign debt on UK markets," the statement said.
Reporting by Kylie Maclellan and William James; editing by Michael Holden
