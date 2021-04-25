Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK says COVID cases down 4.6% in past week

Visitors to Greenwich Park sit and look towards Canary Wharf financial district as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain reported 1,712 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, government data showed, meaning there were 17,063 new cases between April 19 and 25, a fall of 4.6% compared with the previous seven days.

A further 11 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, taking the seven-day decrease to 12.6%.

A total of 33.67 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus and 12.59 million people had received a second dose.

