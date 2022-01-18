UK says defence minister to visit Germany shortly

The British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace arrives at Kastellet during a visit to Copenhagen, Denmark December 8, 2021. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace plans to visit Germany shortly to meet his new counterpart, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The spokesman also denied media reports that British planes delivering defensive weapons to Ukraine on Monday were denied access to German airspace.

"Germany have not denied access to its airspace as the UK did not submit a request, there has been no dispute between the UK and Germany on this issue," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

