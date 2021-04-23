Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK says French fisherman protests over licensing unjustified

Reuters
1 minute read

A fisherman is seen in the fishing port during sunrise in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Protests by French fisherman over perceived delays in the issuance of licences to fish in British waters were unjustified, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

"We have issued licences to all vessels that have met the criteria and provided the relevant information, so we consider the reaction to be unjustified," the spokesman said.

French trawlermen angered by the slow issuance of licenses after Brexit on Thursday blocked lorries carrying UK-landed fish. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:16 PM UTCActivists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest

Climate activists dumped fake coal outside Lloyd's of London's headquarters on Friday, targeting the global insurer in a protest against the industry's backing for major fossil fuel mining projects including a giant mine in Australia.

United KingdomLifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI
United KingdomStronger pound, industrials drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of April PMI data
United Kingdom'Keep your fish!' French fishermen block British trucks in port
United KingdomUK PM Johnson says Britain is getting control of COVID-19 pandemic

Britain is getting control of the COVID-19 pandemic as case numbers fall and vaccines are rolled out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that he would stick to a cautious plan for easing lockdown restrictions.