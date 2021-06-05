Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK says G7 finance ministers' talks are 'productive'

Britain's finance ministry said G7 finance ministers who are meeting in London for a second day of talks on Saturday had made progress in their negotiations.

"Chancellor Rishi Sunak and fellow G7 finance ministers take a break following a morning of productive discussions in London," Britain's Treasury said below a photograph of finance ministers and other senior officials which it posted on its Twitter account.

