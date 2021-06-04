Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK says G7 finance ministers' talks were productive

1 minute read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at a meeting of finance ministers from across the G7 nations ahead of the G7 leaders' summit, at Lancaster House in London, Britain June 4, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers made progress in talks about reforming global corporate tax rules in London on Friday, Britain's finance ministry said.

"The group held productive negotiations about reforming the global tax system and tackling the tax challenges that arise in a complex, digital global economy," Britain's Treasury said in a statement.

Sunak also urged fellow G7 finance ministers to require large companies to be more transparent about their environmental impact, as well as the need for measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of public finances.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:39 PM UTCNew COVID spread raises concerns over England's June 21 unlocking

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England almost doubled in the last week of May and the estimated reproduction "R" number crept up as the "Delta" variant became more widespread, raising worries about the country's unlocking plans.

United KingdomG7 nations 'just one millimetre' from historic tax deal - France
United KingdomUK to protect population before donating vaccines abroad, minister says
United KingdomBritain says G7 countries in health agreement for clinical trials boost
United KingdomUK approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for 12- to 15-year-olds