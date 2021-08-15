Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK says it is helping its citizens in Afghanistan to return home

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain is working to protect its citizens and help other eligible former UK staff to leave Afghanistan, the interior ministry said on Sunday as Taliban insurgents entered Kabul. read more

"Home Office (interior ministry) officials are right now working to protect British nationals and help former UK staff and other eligible people travel to the UK," it said on Twitter.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

