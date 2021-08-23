Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK says it will use all options, including sanctions, to address Afghanistan crisis

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Aug 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that Britain will use all the means available to it to address a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"We will use all of the levers at our disposal, including sanctions, aid and access to international finance system, and we are rallying our international partners around these shared priorities", Raab wrote in the Telegraph newspaper.

"We are pressing the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council to agree some parameters on the way forward. We are working with vital regional partners like India and Pakistan", he added.

The Taliban seized power earlier this month from a U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

