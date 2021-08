UK military personnel board an A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan August 28, 2021. Jonathan Gifford/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain's final flight carrying military personnel out of Afghanistan has left Kabul airport, the country's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair; writing by David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.