UK says latest sanctions target Russian "propagandists"

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss holds a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., March 9, 2022. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's latest round of sanctions against Russia was designed to tackle those pushing state propaganda, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"Putin’s war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies," Truss said in a statement.

"Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives."

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

