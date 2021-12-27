UK says no new COVID-19 restrictions before New Year

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid gestures as he speaks during the BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show" in London, Britain, December 19, 2021. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS.

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain's government will not introduce new COVID-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters. "We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."

Reporting by William James Editing by Mark Heinrich

