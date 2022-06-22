UK says no restrictions on Russian nationals working in Britain

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday there were no restrictions on Russians working in the United Kingdom after a Russian lawmaker said members of their delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) had been denied visas.

Asked about Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov's comments, a spokesperson for Britain's Home Office said: “There are currently no restrictions or limitations for Russian nationals to work in the UK on long-term work visas." read more

The spokesperson said Britain was prioritising applications from Ukrainians, and that applications for study, work and family visas were taking longer to process.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.