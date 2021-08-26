United Kingdom
UK says no staff or military hurt in Kabul blasts
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said none of its military or government staff in Kabul were amongst the casualties from explosions near the city's airport earlier on Thursday.
"There have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the incidents in Kabul," the Ministry of Defence said. "UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance.
