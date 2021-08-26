UK says no staff or military hurt in Kabul blasts

General view of the crowds of people near the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 23, 2021. ASVAKA NEWS via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said none of its military or government staff in Kabul were amongst the casualties from explosions near the city's airport earlier on Thursday.

"There have been no reported UK military or UK Government casualties following the incidents in Kabul," the Ministry of Defence said. "UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance.

Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

