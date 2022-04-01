1 minute read
UK says non-rouble debt payments can be paid until June 30
LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that a licence for the receipt and transfer of payments relating to non-rouble debt issued by Russia's central bank, sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry would run from April 1 until June 30.
The licence covered debt issued before March 1 this year.
Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Jon Boyle
