UK says non-rouble debt payments can be paid until June 30

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that a licence for the receipt and transfer of payments relating to non-rouble debt issued by Russia's central bank, sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry would run from April 1 until June 30.

The licence covered debt issued before March 1 this year.

