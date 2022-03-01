UK says nothing 'off the table' on Russian oil and gas sanctions

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab gets out of a car at Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that "nothing was off the table" when asked whether sanctions could be imposed on Russian oil and gas supplies.

Asked if western countries should go further in terms of the supply of oil and gas, Raab told BBC TV: "Yes I think we will look at that very carefully ... As we take action to starve the Russian war machine, there is nothing that is off the table.”

Western countries have already imposed massive financial sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.