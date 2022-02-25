UK says online sales tax consultation will look at potential designs

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that its newly launched consultation about a possible online sales tax would look at potential designs and impacts on consumers and businesses of implementing such a tax.

Britain's retail sector has for years complained that the business rates system, charged on most commercial properties, is archaic and hands an unfair cost advantage to online retailers such as Amazon .

"Whilst we've made no decision on whether to introduce such a tax, it's right that, given the growing consumer trend to shop online, we work with stakeholders to assess the appropriate taxation of the retail sector," Lucy Frazer, financial secretary to the Treasury, said in a statement.

The consultation, which was launched on Friday, is due to run until May 20.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.