UK says over 1 million health service workers to get pay rise between 4.5% and 9.3%

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Over one million staff at Britain's National Health Service (NHS) will receive pay increases of between 4.5% and 9.3%, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as part of annual pay decisions for public sector workers.

Eligible NHS dentists and doctors will receive a 4.5% pay rise, while 1 million NHS staff, including nurses, paramedics and midwives, will get a pay rise of at least 1,400 pounds ($1,684) with lowest earners getting up to 9.3%.

($1 = 0.8315 pounds)

