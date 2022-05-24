UK says Qatar set to invest 10 billion pounds in Britain
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed a new Strategic Investment Partnership with Qatar on Tuesday which will see the Gulf state invest up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in the next five years.
The investment, which will cover sectors such as fintech, life sciences and cyber security, was signed during a visit by Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to London.
"Qatar is a valued partner for the UK, supported by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s leadership," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine.”
($1 = 0.7981 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.