UK says Qatar set to invest 10 billion pounds in Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani at the start of their meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain May 24, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it had agreed a new Strategic Investment Partnership with Qatar on Tuesday which will see the Gulf state invest up to 10 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) in the next five years.

The investment, which will cover sectors such as fintech, life sciences and cyber security, was signed during a visit by Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to London.

"Qatar is a valued partner for the UK, supported by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s leadership," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We had a rich discussion on the issues that matter to both of our countries, including boosting the economy, ensuring regional stability and improving energy security following Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine.”

($1 = 0.7981 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.