UK says sanctioning 178 "Russian separatists" in breakaway regions

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it was imposing new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The government said the new sanctions also include those targeting oligarch family members, close associates, and employees.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

