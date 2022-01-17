UK says supplying Ukraine with weapons system to defend against Russia

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain is supplying Ukraine with a new security system package to help increase its defensive capabilities in the face of threatening behaviour from Russia, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.

"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems," Wallace told parliament, adding that he was inviting his Russian counterpart to visit London in the next few weeks to discuss the crisis.

"They are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defence."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

